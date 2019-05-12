PPP demands bringing accord with IMF in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman, demanded of the government bringing the agreement with the IMF in parliament.

“The Parliament should be briefed on the conditions of the IMF on which the country and its institutions were being mortgage,” she said while reacting to the agreement with the IMF. Senator Sherry said it seems that the tsunami of inflation is ready to enter the country with this agreement. And it is feared that the government may sink in the tsunami of price hike.

“The government should realise that people cannot sustain the further burden the inflation as with this agreement with the IMF, the value of Pakistani rupee will further depreciate in the comparison with the dollar,” she said.

The PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate said that the increase in power tariffs already increased and now the government was going to closed all development and welfare project.“We reject the PTI govt’s anti-people agreement with the IMF,” she said.