CCPO visits Lahore churches

LAHORE: The capital city police officer (CCPO) checked security arrangements at different churches in the City on Sunday. He checked the security arrangements at Salvation Army building at Abid Market and Cathedral Church at Regal Chowk.

Meanwhile, the DIG Operations visited Holy Trinity Church at Neela Gumbad, Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church at Old Anarkali and other churches and reviewed the security arrangements.

The SSP Operations visited Saint Mary Church Girja Chowk, Saint Joseph Church Sarfarz Rafiqi Road and FJA Church in the Liaqatabad area. The officers directed the police to frisk the visitors properly and keep vigil on suspects.