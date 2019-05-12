close
Mon May 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

CCPO visits Lahore churches

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

LAHORE: The capital city police officer (CCPO) checked security arrangements at different churches in the City on Sunday. He checked the security arrangements at Salvation Army building at Abid Market and Cathedral Church at Regal Chowk.

Meanwhile, the DIG Operations visited Holy Trinity Church at Neela Gumbad, Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church at Old Anarkali and other churches and reviewed the security arrangements.

The SSP Operations visited Saint Mary Church Girja Chowk, Saint Joseph Church Sarfarz Rafiqi Road and FJA Church in the Liaqatabad area. The officers directed the police to frisk the visitors properly and keep vigil on suspects.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan