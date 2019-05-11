Mudassar expects Amir to regain form prior to WC

LAHORE: The former Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar hopes that Mohammad Amir will regain his form prior to the upcoming World Cup, slated to start from May 30 in England and Wales.

Mudassar, who is Game Development and National cricket Academy said that Amir can play an important role for Pakistan in the mega event and has the potential to lead the bowling line from the front.

“You need a bowler like Amir who can lead the charge from the front. He is good bowler especially in English conditions but he has to take wickets to make it to the World Cup’s squad,” he said.

The former captain said that Pakistan’s provisional bowling attack for the World Cup is weak as far as experience is concerned. “The bowlers including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Husnain, Faheem Ashraf are young. They are new and will take time to learn to deal with pressure,” he said.

On the other hand, Mudassir is confident that Shadab Khan will recover quickly and join the team in England for the biggest multi-nation tournament. “He [Shadab] is a genuine leg-spinner who can destroy the opposition with his strength bowling,” said the director of National Cricket Academy (NCA) Lahore. It is pertinent to mention here that Shadab’s blood test traced hepatitis C which ruled him out of the England series. The 20-years-old spinner went to London for treatment and has been adviced a four-week rest.