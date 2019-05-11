Policemen protest as cop dies of cardiac arrest at training centre

A police officer died of a cardiac arrest during an Upper School Training Course for promotion to the next rank at the Saeedabad Police Training Centre (PTC) on Saturday.

SI Noman Daud was on duty at per routine where he suffered from a cardiac arrest which led to his death. He was a father of two children and was posted to the Sindh police’s Special Branch.

A large number of his fellow cops staged a protest against the management of the training centre. They claimed that the centre administration forced them to work as per routine without following Ramazan’s standard operating system. The protesters claimed that the administration forced them to do tough duty in the hot weather while they were fasting and Daud died due to the pressure built by them.

They also said that the ambulance was not in a good condition and Daud did not reach hospital on time and the delay caused his death.

Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and sought a report from principal of the PTC Saeedabad.