UoP VC assures MPhil students of solution to problems

After the postponement of the Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB’s) sub-committee meeting to give go-ahead to the MPhil students for their research thesis, University of Peshawar (UoP) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Asif Khan on Friday assured to convene a meeting of the main body next week to discuss and approve the research proposals of the scholars.

The meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday suffered another postponement within two weeks due to wrangling between the committee’s chairperson and some members.

Over a dozen of scholars, who were supposed to appear before the sub-committee headed by Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences Dr Bushra Hamid, had to wait outside the venue of the meeting for hours till they were informed that the meeting had been postponed.

Fed up with the frequent postponement of the meetings, which results in a delay of their research work, the students along with their supervisors called on the vice-chancellor and informed him of the woes.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor said that timely arrangement of the meetings and overcoming the technical delays were the due right of the students and he would look personally into the matter to save the students’ time from being wasted.