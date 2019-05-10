close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Suspect, claiming honour killing, shoots wife, man

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

SUKKUR: Another incident of a suspect honour killing has occurred that took at least two people’s lives, including a woman, when a man killed his wife and the brother of her alleged beau of his wife in Salehpat of Sukkur. Reports said the police have arrested a suspect Karim Bakhsh, who killed his 22-year-old wife Bebal claiming that she has illicit relationship with the youth identified as Dil Murad, who was also injured. The accused buried his wife after killing her outside his home. The police have recovered a body and shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police also said the accused revealed that after killing his wife, he opened fire at the alleged Karo Dil Murad, and as a result he and his brother Fida Hussain were critically injured, while his another brother Sharfuddin was killed on the spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan