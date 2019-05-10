Suspect, claiming honour killing, shoots wife, man

SUKKUR: Another incident of a suspect honour killing has occurred that took at least two people’s lives, including a woman, when a man killed his wife and the brother of her alleged beau of his wife in Salehpat of Sukkur. Reports said the police have arrested a suspect Karim Bakhsh, who killed his 22-year-old wife Bebal claiming that she has illicit relationship with the youth identified as Dil Murad, who was also injured. The accused buried his wife after killing her outside his home. The police have recovered a body and shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police also said the accused revealed that after killing his wife, he opened fire at the alleged Karo Dil Murad, and as a result he and his brother Fida Hussain were critically injured, while his another brother Sharfuddin was killed on the spot.