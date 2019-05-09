Trump says ‘open to talk’ to Iran

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is open to talks with the Iranian leadership, amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran.

“What I would like to see with Iran, I would like to see them call me,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The US president claimed that former US secretary of state John Kerry had told Iran “not to call.” “But they should call,” he said. “If they do, we are open to talk to them.”