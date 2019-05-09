MKRMS seminar: Call to upgrade commerce syllabus

LAHORE: Keeping in view growing trend of commerce education among students, there is a need to upgrade commerce syllabus to bring it in line with international standards.

This was consensus among speakers at a seminar jointly organised by Mir Khalilur Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) and Hailey College of Commerce, University of the Punjab. Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) Principal Prof Dr Hassan Mobeen Alam presided over the seminar while the guests included Dean Faculty of Commerce, University of the Punjab Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan, Chairman Azeem Group of Publications Munir Ahmad, PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad from Hailey College of Commerce, Dr Fakkhar Abbas and others. Chairman Mir Khalilur Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) Wasif Nagi hosted the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Dr Hassan Mobeen Alam said Hailey College of Commerce had been promoting accounting so that maximum students get benefit from the same. He said the college had also been organising competitions related to financial accounting.

Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad appreciated the conduct of such competitions in the affiliated colleges saying this really helped the students. He added the management, staff and students of Hailey College of Commerce really deserved appreciation.

Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan congratulated the college graduates and extended best wishes for their future. Prof Dr Amir said such events also helped students coming from small cities to explore and learn.

Awais Yasin said ICMA was a public sector organisation set up in 1951 and later regulated through an Act in 1966. Wasif Nagi said Mir Khalilur Rahman Memorial Society had been organising seminars on various topics to create awareness among the youth of the country. He also congratulated the graduates of Hailey College of Commerce.