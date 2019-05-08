SHC bench summons chairman SHCC on HIV outbreak

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Circuit Bench, Sukkur, on Wednesday summoned the Chairman Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) on May 16 to submit a comprehensive report in the court regarding the strategies taken to counter the HIV outbreak. Reports said Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Zaffar Ahmed Rajput remarked how unqualified persons could run a clinic as they were the main source of spreading HIV among the poor patients. Meanwhile, the DHO told the court that they have already sealed unregistered clinics and medical facilities. The court reacted with unsatisfactory note over the report and remarked why should the court not take action against the SHCC focal person.