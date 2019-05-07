‘Quality of food items at Ramazan Bazaars be ensured at all costs’

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Jodat Ayaz, has said that no compromise on the quality of food items will be made and in order to maintain the defined standard for the foodstuff, price magistrates should remain alert.

While visiting Sasta Ramazan Bazaar set up at Nawaz Sharif Park, Murree Road, along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, ADC (G) Maliha Jamal and other administrative officers, he said the quality and prices of milk and yogurt are also being monitored. He was also apprised that the fair price shops at the Sasta Ramazan Bazaars set up by the Agriculture Department offer special discount on 19 food items. He said citizens are being provided top quality food in Ramazan Bazaars and a parallel mechanism has been evolved to take action against those who are involved in artificial price hike.

The commissioner inspected the quality and prices of food stuff being sold at Ramazan Bazaar and said officers of the administration should visit the Ramazan Bazaars and the open market to ensure that the food items are being sold at the prescribed rate list. He said every possible relief is being provided to the citizens at Sasta Ramazan Bazaars according to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He said a complaint cell has also been set up at Ramazan Bazaars and arrangements of cleanliness, security and parking along with first aid facility has also been made. He said stall owners have been directed to display price lists at prominent places. He praised the support of business community for the setting up of Ramazan Bazaars.

DC Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa said he personally visits food and vegetable market Islamabad to monitor the auction process so that the prices could be controlled at whole sale markets and profiteering could be discouraged. He said officers of district administration and assistant commissioners should be more active and visit the market in Sasta Ramazan Bazaars because people cannot be provided relief while sitting in cozy offices. He said traders have provided support for the sale of items at controlled rates. He said instead of taking action against only small shopkeepers, action is also being taken against big stores which cause artificial price hike.