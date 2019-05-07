Notice to PFA over ban on loose milk sale

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on a petition challenging ban on the sale of loose milk in the province.

Petitioners Shahid Iqbal Khan and others contended through counsel Rai Ashfaq Kharal that regulation No 1 of Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018 was ultra vires of the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011 as no prohibition on the sale and distribution of loose milk had been imposed in the parent legislation.

The counsel argued that such prohibition could not be introduced through subordinate legislation. He further submitted that the PFA being regulator was required to regulate the sale of milk and not to prohibit such sale, which was not only against the fundamental rights of sellers of milk but also affected the right to life of the consumers, including the petitioners, who had been using fresh milk in daily routine.

Advocate Kharal pointed out that consuming loose/fresh milk had been a long tradition and culture in society. He requested the court to restrain the PFA from taking action against the sale of the loose milk in the province. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sought replies from the PFA and the Punjab government through chief secretary by June 10.