Dr Baig welcomes appointment of Shabbar Zaidi

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, welcomed the appointment of tax expert Shabbar Zaidi as Chairman FBR. He said Shabbar Zaidi is a professional chartered accountant and is well versed with the tax issues from business community’s point of view as well as FBR.

Shabbar Zaidi also already worked with the various task forces for the tax reforms to build up confidence of taxpayer with the FBR. Dr. Baig agreeing to his priorities assured the FPCCI full cooperation to achieve the desired objectives. He hoped that new chairman FBR will closely work with the apex body of the business community at this crucial junction of time to meet the economic challenges regarding the forthcoming budget, new amnesty scheme, IMF programme and compliances of FATF in addition to meet huge shortfall of revenue target.