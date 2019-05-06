Amar Cables thrash Bahawalpur

LAHORE: Amar Cables thrashed Bahawalpur Mustafa Seniors by 8 wickets in 20th National Veterans Cricket Cup Regional quarterfinal here at the Shah Faisal Ground. Scores: Bahawalpur 155 all out after 28.3 overs (Rehan Rafique 42, Kamran Hussain 35, Fayyaz Hussain 21, Fawad Anwar 17, Rehan Rauf 3/18, Akbar Ali 3/31, Ahmad Shahab 2/35). Amar Cables 156/2 in 21.2 overs (Jamshaid Salman 66, Zahoor Elahi 61*, Ashraf Ali 18*). Zahoor Elahi was declared man of the match.