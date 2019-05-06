Victimisation of Gomal University faculty members alleged

PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has taken a strong exception to what it called the victimization of faculty members allegedly by VC of Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan, Dr Sarwar, and Registrar, Dil Nawaz Khan.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, provincial president of the association Dr Iqbal Munir asked the governor to take notice of the situation and save the teaching fraternity from losing jobs. He said the federation would soon convene a general body meeting of the FAPUASA to work out line of action. Dr Iqbal Munir claimed the vice-chancellor and registrar of the Gomal University had been found guilty in the high-level inquiries conduction into the alleged irregularities in their university. But despite that, no action was taken against them and they are still holding the prized offices. He alleged that the lack of disciplinary action had emboldened the vice-chancellor and registrar, who has allegedly started targeting the teaching fraternity. Senior professors are being terminated without any reason, he alleged.

Dr Iqbal Munir said that the general secretary of Gomal University Teachers Association Dr Shahid Kamal Tepu and assistant profession Dr Abdul Jabbar were recently terminated. He demanded Governor Shah Farman to take notice of the situation.

Families want members back from Malaysia

The families of Pakistanis in Malaysia have asked the authorities to make arrangements for their early return to native country. The families of Pakistanis held by the Malaysian authorities for invalid documents said the direct flights from Malaysia to Pakistan had been suspended for the past few weeks. They said the passengers were taking other routes by paying higher fares but the immigrants held in Malaysia cannot return until the direct flights were resumed. The families of these immigrants asked the authorities to make arrangements for an early return of their dear ones before Eid.