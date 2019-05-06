Asda Supper Club organised with hosts Radikal Kitchen, Zaleha Olpin

The celebration of Ramadan is an auspicious occasion for many Muslims around the world. To celebrate the beginning of Ramadan, family and friends come together to enjoy Iftari meals, created from generations of family favourite recipes. Asda took part in the Ramadan festivities, organising the Asda Supper Club with hosts Radikal Kitchen and Zaleha Olpin.

The event was created to share global flavours from around the world and with both hosts embracing their mixed heritage, there was an explosion of tastes and aromas filling the room. Guests including food bloggers, influencers and celebrity names were greeted by welcome drinks followed by a delectable spread of savoury and sweet dishes. Parveen Ashraf from Parveen’s Indian Cooking, ITV also attended to taste the different flavours of Ramadan. Whether it be Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Malaysian or oriental, this event highlighted that Asda can make your dishes as special as they would be back home.

During the evening, both food enthusiasts, Radikal Kitchen and Zaleha Olpin presented an array of dishes sharing inspiration with influencers and guests with ingredients bought under one roof in Asda. Many took inspiration for their Iftar and Sehri meals enjoying the mouth-watering food that was served. A 13-recipe spread was displayed over 4 courses including 2 rounds of entrees, 1 round of mains and a lavish spread of desserts. The most popular recipe of the day was the Keema Pao and there was plenty to go around. Amongst the variety of mains, were flavours of Harissa chicken and the delicious coconut taste of Malaysian Laksa. With some dishes representing the subtle flavours of the middle east, others embodied a fiery zing from South East Asia. The Rose Flavoured Vermicelli Pudding was not only beautifully displayed but also looked pleasantly appetising with its creamy base sprinkled with rose petals as finishing touch. With the food looking delectably inviting, guests made sure to take their pictures for social media before demolishing their plates.

This year, Asda bought different foods and cultures together in the UK to celebrate global flavours of Ramadan. With Asda at the heart of the community, sharing global flavours during special occasions encourages people to experiment and explore cooking outside of their comfort zone. As the Asda Supper Club displayed wonderful, fresh ingredients, there is much culinary inspiration to be shared with one another. From traditional to modern and fusion to authentic, there is something available for everyone at your local Asda during your Iftar meals this Ramadan.