JI protests hike in prices of oil

PESHAWAR: Fed up with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and constant price-hike, people in the provincial capital took to the streets to express anger over the further increase in prices of petroleum products.

The protesters, under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), marched up to the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the government.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans like “Namanzoor

Tabdeli,” “Petrol bomb Namanzoor” “Hai Hai Mehengai” and “Let live the poor,” the protesters criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership and the government.

They said the government had made life miserable for the poor and mortgaged the country with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The speakers said the government, after coming into power, had been increasing the prices of oil, gas and electricity.

“The government has failed to provide relief to the masses which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders used to claim,” he added.

The new petrol bomb would deprive the underprivileged of the two-time meals, let alone providing them relief, the speakers added.

They said the incompetent rulers increased oil prices ahead of Ramazan. “It shows their intentions and love for Islam as prices of daily use commodities are cut on the occasions of religious festivals in the whole world but here the claimants of ‘Naya Pakistan’ snatched the right of living from the masses, especially the poor class,” said one of the protesters.

The speakers said prices of petroleum products, gas and electricity tariff were being increased on the International Monetary Fund dictates as its agents have been posted on key positions in the country.

They said the incompetent rulers should step down as they are unable to run the country’s affairs, and miserably failed to deliver and fulfil the promises made with the people.

The protesters warned that the masses would be on the streets and roads if the price hike was not controlled and increase in oil prices not withdrawn.

Protest rallies were also staged in other districts.Meanwhile, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, provincial president of the party, criticised the government for increasing petrol prices a day before Ramazan. In a statement, he said the increase in petrol prices would result in tsunami of price-hike.