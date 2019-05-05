close
Mon May 06, 2019
May 6, 2019

Cop shot dead

Peshawar

A
APP
May 6, 2019

FAISALABAD: Unidentified persons shot a police constable dead in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Waqas (36), a constable of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station, was sitting at a shop outside his house at Chak 52/JB, Mullanpur, when three unidentified motorcyclists came and shot at and injured him. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

