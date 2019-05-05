Research-based book on Chitral launched

PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Board and Anjuman Tarraqi-e-Khowar joined hands to launch a research-based book "Funoon-e-Lateefa aur Chitral" (Fine art and Chitral).

A function was arranged at the Sain Ahmad Ali Auditorium of the Gandhara Hindko Academy to launch and appreciate the 250-page publication. Shehzada Tanveerul Mulk, a writer, poet, researcher from Chitral, has authored the book.

A former chairman of the Geography Department of the University of Peshawar, Professor Israruddin, presided over the programme. A writer, poet and research scholar of the Hindko language, Muhammad Ziauddin, was the chief guest.

Anjuman Tarraqi-e-Khowar's office-bearers Qazi Inayat Jalil and Meherban Elahi Hanafi, Gandhara Hindko Board Vice-Chairman Dr Salahuddin, and members of other literary and social organisations of Chitral attended the ceremony. The speakers shed light on the contents of the book and the style of writing of the author. They termed the publication useful for the young researchers to carry out further research on the subject matter discussed therein.

Meherban Elahi Hanafi said the Anjuman Tarraqi-e-Khowar always honours writers for their services. He said Chitral was blessed with scenic valleys and Shehzada Tanvirul Mulk had portrayed this beauty and the art flourishing there through his book.

Dr Salahuddin described publication as an asset to the coming generations of Chitral because of the topic touched by the author. "After going through the book, one learns that music is engrained in the soil of Chitral," said Dr Salahuddin who himself is an author and a columnist.

Gandhara Hindko Board General Secretary Muhammad Ziauddin said the author has put in a lot of efforts and research while penning the book by meeting all the research rules. He said though fine art was a vast subject, yet the author has tried to cover it by using the limited space. He believed more work could be done by building on the information given in the book.

Ziauddin suggested to the Anjuman Tarraqi-e-Khowar to arrange a literary and cultural conference in Chitral. He said the Gandhara Hindko Board would support them in this regard.

Prof Israruddin said the book in question with 248 pages had explained each topic by giving relevant dates and backgrounds. He said there are required details for those mentioned in the book. He said the author had named 250 artistes and highlighted their works.

Prof Israruddin said more work is needed in other fields of the art as well. He said this research work could be carried forward by the Chitrali students. The writer from Chitral praised the Gandhara Hindko Board and the academy run by it for working for the promotion of other Pakistani languages side by side Hindko.

He said the Khowar language literary and cultural journal "Khowar Nama" was being brought out with the Gandhara Hindko Board and the academy's support which was a highly commendable step.

Shehzada Tanvirul Mulk thanked the Gandhara Hindko Board, academy and Anjuman Tarraqi-e-Khowar for honouring him by arranging a function for his book. He was all praise for the board and the academy for their services not only for Hindko language and culture but also for other fellow Khyber Pakhtunkhwa languages.