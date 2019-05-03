Islamabad clinch Inter-city football title

KARACHI: Islamabad recorded a 2-1 victory against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the summit clash of National Inter-City Football Championship at Divisional Stadium in Multan.

The tournament marked a revival of national football with teams from across the country taking part in the tournament which Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) says is the first step to revive the sport in the country.

According to information made available here, Roohullah put Islamabad ahead in the fifth minute. Daniyal Khan doubled the lead in the 44th minute. Akbar Khan reduced arrears to 2-1 for KP but the score-line remained unchanged after that.

In the third place play-off, Quetta defeated Faisalabad 2-1. Nazir Ahmed and Anwar Shah scored one goal each for the winners. Mudassar Zafar scored for Faisalabad. PFF president Ashfaq Hussain Shah was the chief guest during the final and the closing ceremony.

Islamabad got Rs400,000, while runners-up KP took home Rs250,000. Quetta, who stood third, received Rs150,000. Faisalabad received Rs70,000 for fair play. Quetta’s Mohammad Saeed (best player), KP’s Mohammad Yasin (top scorer), and Mohammad Bilal of Islamabad (best goalkeeper) were given Rs40,000 each.