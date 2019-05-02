Czech companies invited to invest in KP SEZs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community on Thursday invited the Czech companies to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President Saad Khan Zahid extended the invitation to the Czech companies at a meeting with Michal Bobek, Economic and Trade consular of the Czech Republic in Pakistan, who visited the Chamber House.

Czech Republic Honourary Consul General in Peshawar, Asad Saifullah Khan, SCCI Vice-President Haris Mufti, former presidents Maqsood Anwar Pervez and Malik Riaz Awan were also present on the occasion.

The SCCI SVP told the Czech diplomat that conditions were conducive for investment in the country in general, and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular after the peace has returned to the region.

Saad Zahid said that the energy sector was the most important sector in the country having huge investment opportunities.

He said Pakistan had decided to enhance mutual trade and ensure access to markets of all the countries. He also urged upon the Czech Republic to take initiatives to boost bilateral trade.

Michal Bobek, while speaking on the occasion, said the Czech Republic and Pakistan should exchange trade delegations to explore opportunities and benefits.

He underscored the need for strengthening mutual economic relations and trade volume between the two countries.

Michal Bobek added that the economy of Pakistan would be further strengthened if it removed impediments to the bilateral trade.

The diplomat informed that Czech Republic’s minister for commerce is scheduled to visit Pakistan in June.

Michal Bobek assured the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that the Czech Republic would facilitate them in the issuance of visas and said the Czech would take initiatives to promote business and trade delegation exchange.