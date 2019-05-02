Youths urged to become social media envoys of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for States and Frontier Regions Division Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday asked youths to become social media ambassadors of Pakistan, engage the world and reflect the true image of the country.

He was addressing thousands of students here at the Social Media Conclave 2019 held here at Aiwan-e-Quaid under the aegis of Volunteers Pakistan, said a press release. The minister gave a motivational speech to the young bloggers and social media activists who had gathered from across country to explore new ideas and trends to promote Pakistan on social media.

Afridi said that unity among all segments of the country was paramount so as Quaid's vision of unity, faith and discipline could be materialized. He said if you want to survive, stay attached to your roots and never compromise on your ethical values and social fabric. Don't let the world to divide you, see what happened to Syrians, Iraqis, and even with Afghans," he said.

The minister said youth was country's most precious asset and they should realise their potential and make an impact on social media. The minister said that the state institutions should not be blamed for individual miscalculations and mistakes. He said that individual failures are used to mock and blame Pakistan for which our forefathers gave their lives. "It is an irony that Islam was the first religion of the world who ensured labour rights but we borrow western ideas to observe Labour Day. Naleson Mandela made a difference despite after reading a book of Muslims. Later, his determination made the world to acknowledge rights of his nation and colonial powers had to bow before African nation," he said. Shehryar Afridi lauded Cynthia for raising her voice for humanity and the moral courage for telling the truth about Pakistan's true culture and its role for regional peace and development. American blogger and tourist Cynthia D Ritchie said she had extensively travelled across Pakistan and had developed an attachment to Pakistan and its loving people.