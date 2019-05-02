‘US influence in Venezuela violates international law’

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday told his US counterpart Mike Pompeo the "destructive influence" of the United States in Venezuela was a violation of international law.

In a US-led telephone conversation, Lavrov said "Washington’s interference in Venezuelan affairs is a flagrant violation of international law" and that "this destructive influence has nothing to do with democracy", the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying in a statement. Pompeo said on Wednesday President Donald Trump was prepared to take military action to quell the crisis in Venezuela.

"The pursual of these aggressive steps is fraught with consequences," Lavrov said, adding that "only the Venezuelan people have the right to decide their destiny". Venezuelan was bracing on Wednesday for anti-government protests called by opposition leader Juan Guaido in a bid to pile pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. Pro-Maduro rallies were also expected, a day after violent clashes erupted in the capital Caracas following Guido’s call on the military to rise up against Maduro, who claimed the insurrection had failed.

The United States is among some 50 countries that recognise Guaido, the opposition leader who declared himself interim president in January in a bid to replace Maduro, whom he has branded as illegitimate.