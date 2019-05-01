Aleem’s remand extended

LAHORE : An accountability court Tuesday extended 14-day judicial remand of PTI leader Aleem Khan, an accused of assets beyond means and offshore companies.

The jail authorities produced the accused before the court amid tight security. The NAB’s prosecutor informed the court that reference against the accused is under preparation and will be submitted as it gets completed. On this, the judge showed his dismay and strictly directed NAB officials to submit reference against Aleem Khan on next hearing by May 14. As per details shared by the NAB on Aleem’s arrest on February 6, NAB claimed that Aleem Khan being the Secretary “Parkview Cooperative Housing Society”, member of the Punjab Assembly and Minister for Information Technology held the “Public Office” as defined in Section 5(m)(iii) & (iv) of NAO, 1999 and during the period accused had been involved in the acts of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under Section 9(a) of NAO, 1999 by way of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income within Pakistan and outside. Moreover, he established multiple companies with the purpose of real estate business and invested millions of rupees.

He bought more than 900-kanal land in different Mauzas of Lahore in the name of his company M/s A&A Pvt Ltd and paid advances for additional 600-kanal land for which he could not account for the sources of the investments, the NAB added.

The NAB stated that in year 2005 and 2006, apart from the inland assets, Aleem Khan established offshore companies in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK). The offshore companies acquired assets of extensive value which are beyond known sources of income of the accused.