Attitude towards use of plastic needs to be changed

Islamabad : Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute, has said that in order to make Pakistan and the world plastic free, we have to change our norms and attitude towards the usage of plastic.

Dr Suleri was speaking at an event held to commemorate World Earth Day 2019 which also showcased the works of paraplegic women at the launch of Project Miracle organised here by Paper Miracles in collaboration with SDPI, Khumariyaan Band, World Bank, World Food Programme, UNHCR and Roche Pakistan. In an effort towards making Pakistan plastic free and to raise awareness on plastic pollution, paraplegic women (afectees of 2005 earthquake) from Azad Jammu and Kashmir unveiled their up cycled plastic products work during an awareness raising event.

The event was attended by a number of foreign ambassadors, representatives of INGOs and UN agencies and members of civil society and media.

Dr Suleri said that plastic is not the problem but the way we used and make waste is the real problem. The challenge for us is to adapt the practice of Rs3, i.e. reduce, reuse and recycle, he concluded.

Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb, Head of the former princely family of Swat and Brand Ambassador Project Miracles said 10 rivers are responsible for more than 90 per cent of plastic waste in oceans, where Indus River is the second worst polluter of the oceans after China.

Ambassadors of Hungry, Switzerland, Japan, and Poland ramp walked with recycled plastic bag, Gym bag, grocery tote bag, football bag and wallets to raise awareness on plastic waste recycling.

Paraplegic women were taught to create artificial jewellery using recycled paper and plastic. Up cycled plastic items include the astonishing necklaces, earrings and bracelets of the paper beads of different colours. Project Miracles is an income-generating activity for paraplegic women who suffered injuries during the 2005 earthquake in Azad Kashmir.