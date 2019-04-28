‘Skilled youth to fulfil country’s human resource needs’

Islamabad : Skilled youth can fulfil the industry’s human resource needs to boost national economy through cost-efficient processes. Naya Pakistan envisions promoting skills training according to private sector needs.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood at the opening ceremony of ‘Job Fair and Skills Expo to promote Workplace-based Training’.

The event was organised by Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Sindh in collaboration with the TVET Sector Support Programme being funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.

The event was attended by a large number of entrepreneurs, business fraternity, member organizations of chambers of commerce and industry associations.

A large number of TVET institutes participated in the event to show case the products and services produced by the skilled human resources having been trained under competency-based training (CBT) system.

The main objective of the event was to highlight the importance of vocational training, exhibit the skills of TVET trainees and to provide a platform for their employment.

In 2018, around 4,500 youth were trained and 2500 declared competent and this Job Fair was an effort to facilitate these trainees to earn better employment for them.

The ambassador of the European Union, Jean Francois Cautian while speaking at the ceremony underscored the significance of job creation for skilled human resource in the economy of the country.

While sharing the experiences of EU countries, he added that countries like Germany, Norway etc. mitigated their economic woes through skill development as skilled human resource is the key to surmount economic efficiency challenges of the country.