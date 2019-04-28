Imran’s decision to abolish departmental cricket: Miandad, Jehangir, Islahuddin oppose move

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has opposed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to abolish departmental cricket.

In a news conference alongside squad legend Jahangir Khan and outstanding hockey captain Islahuddin Siddique held here on Saturday, Miandad was critical of the prime minister’s decision, stating departmental cricket is the way for players to earn a living.

The former Pakistan legend said that till there were departmental cricket and sports, the country was making great strides. He said, “I can say with surety that if it wasn’t for PIA, Jahangir Khan wouldn’t be Jahangir Khan.”

Miandad said the biggest problem facing Pakistan is the country’s economy. “People want jobs, no one wants to play cricket or hockey. Their helplessness is being taken advantage of.” Javed Miandad further said Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself played county cricket in England. “Were we crazy to play there? We played because of the money.” “Imran Khan ask your PTI supporters who you have taken votes from if what we are saying is correct or is what you are saying correct,” Miandad added. According to reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan who is Patron in Chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board has told PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to abolish departments’ role in cricket structure and restrict the domestic first-class tournaments to six provincial teams.