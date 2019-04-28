close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
KI
Khalid Iqbal
April 28, 2019

Faulty escalators at metro stations

Lahore

Rawalpindi : Aged passengers are facing problems due to faulty escalators and elevators at some of the metro bus stations due to heavy rain three days back. The recent faults occurred at Saddar, Chandni Chowk, Waris Khan, Shamsabad, Liaquat Bagh and Committee Chowk Metro Bus stations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed Metro Bus Authority to restore functioning of faulty escalators and elevators soon to avoid difficulties of the public. Metro Bus Authority (MBS) Senior Official Muhammad Imran told ‘The News’ that technical staff was continuously working to resolve the faults of escalators and elevators. Escalators and elevators are not functioning because rainwater have damaged electric wires.

