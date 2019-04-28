SHC issues notices to HEC, private varsity on plea against ‘unethical teaching’

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the ministry of education, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and a private university on a petition of a student against the alleged unethical teaching practice by a university teacher.

Soban Javed submitted in his petition that he was a third- year media science student in a private university situated in Defence View where the course incharge of the brand management subject gave an assignment to students, which, he claimed, were highly objectionable and contained obscenity and vulgarity.

The petitioner’s counsel, Usman Farooq, submitted that the petitioner had contested the commissioning of the assignment by the course incharge and lodged a complaint with the university administration as well as with HEC, requesting the authorities to look into the matter.

He said that soon after the filing of the complaint, the university management became hostile and vindictive towards the petitioner. He said his client had been declared failed in the course of brand management due to his protest over the unethical teaching practice despite the fact he did not fail in any exam in his educational carrier.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, the high court issued pre-admission notices to the ministry of education, the HEC and the university and called their comments on May 13.

The counsel for the university also waived a notice and undertook to file a reply. The court, in the meantime, directed the private university not to take any adverse action against the student, who would be allowed to continue his educational activities in the university without any hindrance.