Govt, corporate sector urged to help hockey

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has urged the government and corporate sector to come forward and help the federation revive domestic activities to uplift overall standard of the game.

Talking to ‘The News’, Brig (r) Khokhar said the competition had gone really tough and demanding at international level with every country investing heavily to improve the strength and financial plight of players.

“There is a need to generate domestic hockey activities to an unprecedented level. We want to attract youth to the game and that is only possible if we open up avenues for them. Financial support and future protection is a must for all those who have a desire to adopt hockey as a profession. The PHF cannot do this alone. The governmental support is a must. Without the government’s backing the game cannot flourish in Pakistan.”

Khokhar also called on the corporate sector to help hockey flourish in the country.

“When we talk about Europe, we must keep in mind that in Europe or in Australia, the corporate sector comes out in numbers to help their sports in different capacities. They feel that by helping the youth they are doing a service to the country.

“They actually think that they are building the nation’s future. That is not the case in Pakistan. Every sport other than cricket finds it difficult to lure sponsors. Cricket gets the support as it is followed nationally and international by a huge number of fans. Even when we used to rule the world in hockey, no financial support was coming from the private sector. The government even at that time supported hockey in real terms. In cricket the major finances come from the ICC. Here in hockey the international body does not contribute financially.”

Khokhar hinted at making necessary adjustment in the PHF hierarchy to help activate the game at all levels.

“We need to broaden up the pool of players at domestic level so that the talented crop of players should be spotted for international engagements. For that we need finances and resources.”

The PHF president also welcomed the forensic audit, saying that hockey was not alone that is going through this process. “Other 15 federations’ forensic audit is also under way. Let’s wait and see the outcome of this audit,” he said.

The PHF president also praised Senate and National Assembly Standing Committees’ interest in the game of hockey.

“The PHF also look for Senate and NA committees’ support in stepping up game’s activities in the country. We always kept parliamentarians in high esteem and would continue to do that.”

The PHF president added that the federation would fight its case with the FIH.

“The international body has imposed fine on the PHF for pulling out of the Pro League. We will fight our case and hopefully will be able to convince them that such a fine is too much heavy.”