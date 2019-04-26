Business community to support sustainable economic growth

PESHAWAR: The business community has vowed to support the government and international institutions working for the sustainable economic growth to promote prosperity and development in the country.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Sustainable Investment and Development’ jointly organised by German Cooperation Agency (GIZ) and Sarhard Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Faiz Mohammad Faizi, president of the chamber, assured that they would extend all sort of cooperation to the local and international organisations and government institutions for sustainable economic growth and development of the country.

He said the public and private sectors should jointly make planning and formulate policy for sustainable economic development and prosperity.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on industries Abdul Karim Khan, secretary industries Aamir Latif, SCCI senior vice-president Saad Khan Zahid, vice-president Haris Mufti, former president Zahidullah Shinwari, executive members of the chamber, Director IMSciences Dr Mohsin Khan, Dr Maqbool, Gul Badshah and government officials along with a large number of people belonging from trade and commerce were in attendance on the occasion. Faiz Mohammad stressed the need to bridge the gulf between the government and private organisations in formulating policies. The SCCI chief recalled that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had adversely suffered in terms of financial and human losses due to terrorism.