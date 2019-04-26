Shaukat Khanum Hospital launches Zakat collection drive

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC) has launched its Zakat collection campaign 2019.

“Shaukat Khanum Hospital is providing cutting-edge financially supported diagnostic and treatment facilities to almost 75pc to 80pc of cancer patients and this requires a huge budget as treatment of cancer is very expensive. The hospital has already spent over Rs 39 billion on free treatment of deserving cancer patients during the last 24 years. Our annual budget for the year 2019 is Rs 13 billion out of which 8.5 billion is to be met from public donations and Zakat, and the remaining, from revenue generated from Hospital services. The total amount of Zakat collected will only be spent on the free treatment of deserving cancer patients”. These views were expressed by Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer, SKMCH&RC at a press briefing held at Shaukat Khanum Hospital here on Thursday.

He said: “SKMCH&RC has upgraded its Radiology Department with the latest state-of-the-art equipment. We have recently acquired 3 Tesla MRI technology and upgraded our CT scanners, enabling us to greatly enhance the quality of cancer imaging at the Hospital. Moreover, SKMCH&RC Peshawar has completed phase II of its development, with the introduction of radiation treatment facilities, and now has a functional Clinical and Radiation Oncology Department. Construction of Pakistan’s third and largest Shaukat Khanum hospital has also commenced in Karachi. It is expected that construction will be completed over a three-year time frame at a total cost of Rs 9 billion. The development of this comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment facility will be of enormous benefit not only Karachi, but also to the people of the Sindh, and Balochistan. While answering questions, Dr Asim said, “Cancer claims thousands of lives every year. According to the latest report by the World Health Organization in 2018, there were approximately 150,000 to 200,000 new cases of cancer in Pakistan in the past year. The increasing number of cancer cases in the country are naturally, also reflected in our increasing workloads. We want to provide best cancer treatment facilities to every patient who came to us, that is why we are continuously expanding our capacity.”

Dr Aasim Yusuf said: “We have made giving of Zakat and donations very easy for everyone. The hospital has already activated its accounts in local and foreign banks. The donors can also deposit their Zakat, Sadqat and donations directly in SKMCH&RC, its Regional Offices, Diagnostic Centres, Collection Centres, all Pakistan Post Offices and easypaisa shops and banks.

