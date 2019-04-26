Cholistan festival starts today

LAHORE: Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) is holding two-day, April 26-27, Cholistan Festival entitled “Rohi di Ajab Bahaar” on it campus to celebrate the richness and resilience of the Cholistani civilisation.

The festival will feature exciting activities including colorful arts and crafts exhibitions, folk musical performances, poetry recitation, documentary screenings, paper readings on folk traditions of Rohi by leading scholars and theatre performance of acclaimed desert play Kala Meda Bhes by Ajoka Theatre.

During the two days, noted speakers and experts will participate in panel discussions on fascinating archaeology of Cholistan, Hakra civilisation, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed and his Rohi, biodiversity of Cholistan, Channan Pir Experience, Woman of Cholistan and other topics.

Popular folk Cholistani singers will enthrall the participants with their soulful performances. IAC Vice-Chancellor Professor Sajida Vandal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Pervez Vandal, faculty members and prominent cultural and social personalities are expected to grace the event. The festival will concluded with tribute to Ajoka’s founding Director Madeeha Gauhar on April 27 with performance of her landmark play “Kala Meda Bhes.”

Madeeha Gauhar’s first death anniversary was observed on April 25 (Thursday). Madeeha Gauhar produced and directed this play as a tribute to the resilience and determination of the common people of Cholistan and is presented in the colourful and entertaining style of Swaang theatre, the most ancient form of theatre in Punjab.