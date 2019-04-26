close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
AFP
April 26, 2019

Golovkin splits with long-time trainer Sanchez

Sports

WASHINGTON: Former world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and long-time trainer Abel Sanchez parted company on Wednesday in an acrimonious split apparently triggered by a dispute over money.

Golovkin, who recently signed a lucrative six-fight deal with streaming company DAZN, confirmed the break-up of one of boxing’s most famous partnerships in a short statement.

"I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career," Golovkin said.

"I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez."

Shortly after Golovkin´s announcement, Sanchez issued his own statement, blaming "greed" for the boxer´s decision.

