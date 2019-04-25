Woman, son die in Mansehra roof collapse

MANSEHRA: A woman and her son died when a slum house collapsed here in Garhi Habibullah on Wednesday.

Police said the house of a local driver Mohammad Waqas collapsed in Daban Dillola village in Garhi Habibullah due to rain. As a result, his wife Asma and son Samiullah were killed. The locals recovered the bodies after hectic efforts.

Meanwhile, the continued to hit different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with intervals on the second consecutive day on Wednesday turning the weather pleasant and bringing the temperature down to 28-degree centigrade. Peshawarites enjoyed the weather and dipping of the temperature which had risen to 35-degree centigrade on Monday. There were also reports of rain from Malakand, Hazara, Kohat and Mardan divisions Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

According to weather experts, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country today (Thursday ).