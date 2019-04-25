Speakers at seminar decry propaganda against polio vaccine

PESHAWAR: A seminar was arranged at District Council Hall of Peshawar on Wednesday to counter the propaganda against poliovirus.

Senior government officials, public representatives, elders, religious figures, trade community members, teachers and people from other walks of life attended the event.

Among the public servants were Peshawar Division Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sarah Rehman and District Health Officer Gul Muhammad.

Town-II Nazim Faridullah Khan was in attendance as well. The speakers said that malicious propaganda had been initiated against the ongoing polio campaign.

They said all the medical and laboratory reports had proven that not even a single child was affected by the polio vaccine. The commissioner said there were only three countries where poliovirus was still endemic and Pakistan is one of them. This is precisely why the polio campaign is being tirelessly run in Pakistan for the last 30 years, he added.

The official requested the public representatives, local notables, religious figures, teachers and people from all walks of life to join hands for eradicating polio. The deputy commissioner, Lady Reading Hospital director and religious scholars requested the people to get children vaccinated to make Peshawar free from polio.