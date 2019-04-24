close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
April 24, 2019

Saudi Arabia's assistant minister of defence calls on COAS

April 24, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Assistant Minister of Defence Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Tuesday, says a statement issued by the ISPR.

The army's media wing said that during the meeting views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation, reported Geo News.

