Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Pak envoy to Spain calls on Elahi

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

LAHORE: Consul General to Barcelona, Spain, Ali Imran Chaudhry called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Assembly chambers here Tuesday.

Hameedullah Bhatti, Malik Tahir Mahmud, Shehzad Ahmad Khan, Abid Gilani and Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir were also present. Talking during the meeting, PA Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistanis settled abroad were our asset and their role in building and progress of Pakistan was like backbone. He said that provision of facilities to the Overseas Pakistanis was included in our foremost priorities. Consul General Chaudhry said Pakistani immigrants in Spain were working hard day and night for development of Pakistan.

