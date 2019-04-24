Ch Sarwar announces Rs500,000 for building collapse victims

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar reached Bhati Gate and condoled with the family of the victims of collapsed building.

He announced giving an amount of Rs500,000 from Sarwar Foundation funds for the affected family. According to a handout, the governor said that life of a poor is as valuable as life of an elite. Rights of the poor will be protected in New Pakistan.

Under the leadership of Imran Khan, yjr country will prosper in days, he said. He said the prime minister didn't refuse to meet; in fact, there was no meeting scheduled with Imran Khan.

The previous rulers looted national exchequer. Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to change the fate of Pakistan. He has a road map to put Pakistan on road to progress. Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Samsam Bukhari and Hafiz Mumtaz also called on Punjab Governor at Governor’s House.