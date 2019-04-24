Real talk

This refers to the article, ‘Austerity, reform, PTI and the status quo’ (April 23) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The article highlighted very well exactly what the issue is with the current government.

The writer has managed to spell out the fact that no change in minister will change the ground realities that are facing the government – be it with or without Asad Umar.

Miverva Khan

Lahore