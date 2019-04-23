PUC to spread moderate message of Islam: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi announced that congregations will be held in month of Ramadan under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council to spread moderate message of Islam all over the country.

"Ashra Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa will also be observed in the country from 20th Ramadan to 30th Ramadan to educate the people of Pakistan about confronting challenges of Muslim Ummah,” he said while addressing a press conference here Monday.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that message of Paigham-e-Islam Conference of peace, harmony and moderation will be spread at every level.

He said that menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence has caused enormous wreckage to Muslim Ummah. “Foreign intervention in affairs of Muslim countries particularly in Arab world on account of sectarianism has caused enormous damages to Muslim Ummah,” he said.

Tahir Ashrafi also demanded of Iranian government to take action against miscreants responsible for making terrorism and killing innocent people in Balochistan. “Training camps of miscreants on Pakistan-Iran border should be demolished and Iranian government should also take action against camps of terrorists at Pakistan-Iran border. Iran is Muslim brother country and Iranian government has to demonstrate seriousness towards Pakistan and Muslim world to eradicate the menace of terrorism and extremism from Muslim world,” he said.

Responding to a question, Tahir Ashrafi said that all the religious sections of Pakistan are united and committed to purge Pakistan from the menace of terrorism and extremism. “Ulemas and Mashaykh of Pakistan have unanimously condemned terrorism and extremism at every level,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also said that with the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran, brotherly relations between both the Muslim countries will strengthen.

Pakistan Ulema Council condemns terrorism in Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced that Muslim Ummah will not tolerate any bid to make disruption in Harmain Al-Sharifain. He also thanked leadership of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and other Muslim countries for supporting resolutions approved at 4th International Paigham-e-Islam Conference.