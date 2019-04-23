close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

NAB chief suspends Karachi Bureau deputy director

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, suspended Karachi Bureau’s Deputy Director Muhammad Nadeem Sajid, for a period of three months as a part of self-accountability policy.

Karachi NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Nadeem Sajid has been suspended under Section 11.04 of NAB Employees Terms and Conditions of Services Act, 2002.

The NAB chairman said that the Bureau is strictly pursuing the policy of self-accountability and “Accountability for All”.

