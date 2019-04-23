close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

3 labourers crushed to death by marble boulder

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

MARDAN: Three workers were killed and one injured when a huge marble stone struck them in Palo Dherai village on Monday, sources said.

The sources said that some labourers were loading marble stone onto a truck when all of a sudden a huge stone slid and buried them all.

Three workers identified as Riqab Khan and Said Zaman, residents of Swabi, and a driver Umar Khan, resident of Dir, died on the spot while Wali Rehman, a resident of Charsadda, got seriously injured.

Local residents, police and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the site, retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured. The victims were taken to a hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar