3 labourers crushed to death by marble boulder

MARDAN: Three workers were killed and one injured when a huge marble stone struck them in Palo Dherai village on Monday, sources said.

The sources said that some labourers were loading marble stone onto a truck when all of a sudden a huge stone slid and buried them all.

Three workers identified as Riqab Khan and Said Zaman, residents of Swabi, and a driver Umar Khan, resident of Dir, died on the spot while Wali Rehman, a resident of Charsadda, got seriously injured.

Local residents, police and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the site, retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured. The victims were taken to a hospital.