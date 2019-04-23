3 labourers crushed to death by marble boulder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Three workers were killed and one injured when a huge marble stone struck them in Palo Dherai village on Monday, sources said.
The sources said that some labourers were loading marble stone onto a truck when all of a sudden a huge stone slid and buried them all.
Three workers identified as Riqab Khan and Said Zaman, residents of Swabi, and a driver Umar Khan, resident of Dir, died on the spot while Wali Rehman, a resident of Charsadda, got seriously injured.
Local residents, police and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the site, retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured. The victims were taken to a hospital.
