Crackdown on underage drivers

FAISALABAD: The City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a crackdown on pressure horns, underage drivers and unapproved number plates.

A spokesman for the CTP said that pressure horns were creating noise pollution while underage drivers were not only putting their lives on risk but also causing serious threats to the lives of other road users.

Similarly, most of the vehicles having tinted glasses or unapproved number plates are used in criminal activities. Therefore, on special directions of the regional police officer (RPO) and chief traffic officer (CTO), the CTP launched the crackdown.