Year of torture

The trend in rising inflation is beyond any control in the near future. There is no regulatory authority that is controlling the price hike in any field of life. Utility bills, fuel charges and edible items and medicines have gone much beyond the means of a common person.

The current team of ministers is highly inefficient. And after the IMF deal things will be much worse. We are being told that we will continue to face these hardships for another year and a half. What message does that send to the public, which is already living a miserable life? Will the government be successful in starving the population to an unimaginable extent?

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi