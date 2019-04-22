Minorities have complete freedom in Sindh, says Wahab

Expressing good wishes to the Christian community on the festival of Easter, Sindh Information and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said the Sindh government had taken concrete steps to ensure the protection of basic rights of the religious minorities living in the province.

In his message on behalf of the Sindh government and the Pakistan Peoples Party, Wahab wished all Christian community members a happy Easter.

The information adviser said the Christian community all over the country, especially in Sindh, celebrated one of their most important festivals with complete religious freedom. Barrister Wahab added that members of the Christian community had always contributed to the prosperity and welfare of the country with utmost vigour.

According to Wahab, the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, about the religious freedom for the minorities in the country was duly protected by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto through the constitution of 1973.

The information adviser said the constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights, and complete safety and security to all the minorities who were free to practise their faith without any fear in the province.

The welfare and prosperity of the minorities in the province is a priority of the Sindh government, Wahab maintained. He also condemned the attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that claimed hundreds of lives, terming the violence appalling.

He offered sympathy for all those who were affected by the brutal attacks. Wahab prayed for the early recovery of the injured and courage for the bereaved families. All religious scriptures in the world condemned terrorism in the strongest words, he said.