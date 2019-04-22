Two friends crushed to death by water tanker on highway

Two friends perished when a speedy water tanker hit their motorcycle on the National Highway in the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

Responding to information about the accident, volunteers from different welfare associations and a heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene in the Steel Town police limits. The rescue workers took the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The victims were later identified as 24-year-old Abdus Subhan, son of Iqbal, and Danish Hashmi, 25, son of Munir Ahmed.

Police officials said the victims were friends and residents of residential apartments located near Safoora Chowrangi. They added that they were on their way to Thatta on their motorcycle when a speedy water tanker knocked them off their two-wheelers and crushed them.

According to SHO Farrukh Sheharyar, the tanker driver managed to escape while the police have impounded the heavy vehicle. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Man dies in road crash

A 21-year-old man identified as Shahzad, son of Suleman, died and his friend, Shayan, son of Suleman, was injured when their motorcycle slipped near the Ghaggar Phatak flyover in Steel Town.

According to police officials, the two were the residents of the Keamari area. The casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Cop faces bribe probe

Police-highs up initiated an inquiry against a policeman for demanding a bribe from a citizen in District Malir. Police officials said District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur took notice of the incident after a video went viral on social media in which a police constable of the SITE Super Highway police station, Muhammad Imran, can be seen demanding a bribe from a citizen.

Following the incident, SSP Bahadur ordered a departmental inquiry and also told the DSP Complain Centre to take necessary action against the cop after recording the statement of the citizen.