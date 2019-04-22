Five minor siblings suffer burn injuries in house explosion

Five minor siblings suffered burn injuries when an explosion occurred at their house in District Malir on Sunday.

The incident took place at a house located in Qasim Gabol Goth near Safoora Chowrangi, within the limits of the Sacchal police station. Upon receiving the information, volunteers of various welfare organisations reached the site to carry out rescue work.

The volunteers rescued the injured children and shifted them to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The injured siblings were identified as Samina, Sakina, Karima, Ataullah and Asghar.

A contingent of law enforcers also reached the house to inquire into the blast. Quoting the initial investigations, police officials said the house in question was owned by a man, Saqib, who had rented it out to another man, Abdul Kareem.

Sacchal SHO Javed Abro said the underground water tank of the house had not been in use for quite some time, due to which inflammable gases had accumulated in it.

“The family put a stove on the tank, which caused a loud explosion due to the gases when they started cooking,” the officer explained. “A fire also erupted following the explosion, due to which the five minor kids suffered burn injuries.”

According to the SHO, the injured children were between three to six years old and they were out of danger.

Electrocution kills man

A 30-year-old worker was electrocuted to death while he was working at a factory in the Korangi area.

The incident took place at a factory located in Gulzar Colony near Vita Chowrangi within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. The deceased man was identified as Rashid, son of Rahim, a resident of Gulzar Colony. He died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial. Police officials also visited the site to inquire into the incident. They said Rashid was working at a factory when he received electric shocks and died.