OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

Centre for biometric verification of Hajis in DG Khan

National

LAHORE: The scope of Eitmad centres, set up with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia for biometric verification of Haj and Umrah pilgrims, will be enhanced. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al Malki. Saudi Arab will set up Eitmad centres in other districts.

In the first phase, Eitmad centre will be set up in Dera Ghazi Khan. Haj and Umrah pilgrims will get facilities due to setting up of Eitmad centres in more districts. Usman Buzdar thanked the ambassador of Saudi Arabia and said Saudi Arabia was a trusted friend of Pakistan and citizens would get biometric verification facility on their doorstep instead of going to other cities.

