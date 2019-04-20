Hayley, Stacy-Ann King recalled for Ireland, England tours

KINGSTON, Jamaica: West Indies women have named a fit-again Hayley Matthews and left-arm pace-bowling all-rounder Stacy-Ann King in the 14-member squad that will tour Ireland and England in May-June.

Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, who was part of the squads that toured Pakistan and the UAE for the limited-overs series against the former, has been dropped alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Merissa Aguilleira, who had led the T20I side in Karachi in designated captain Stafanie Taylor’s absence.

Matthews returns to the national fold after missing both series against Pakistan with an injured medial collateral ligament that she had sustained while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League last December. She has been named deputy to captain Taylor. King, meanwhile, last played for West Indies in 2016 at the World T20 final.

Interim chairman of selectors Robert Haynes said: "Stacy Ann King’s return to the West Indies Women’s team to tour Ireland and England is no real surprise after her performance during the recently concluded Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup."