SHC unhappy with IOs’ performance in missing persons cases

The Sindh High Court on Thursday took exception to the performance of investigation officers in missing persons’ cases and observed that the investigation officers were deliberately delaying the investigations.

Hearing identical petitions with regard to enforced disappearances of citizens, a division bench headed by Naimatullah Phulpoto observed that the performance of the home department was also not satisfactory as the department had no concern about the disappearance of citizens of the province.

It further observed that the provincial government was not showing any concern for the recovery of missing persons and asked why a show-cause notice should not be issued to the home

department’s secretary for not complying with its directives.

The petitioners submitted that police were not making efforts for the recovery of the detainees though the police had been approached. The Sindh High Court also directed the investigation officers to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing persons by using modern technology and submit progress reports in these cases.